KOICA And MoFA Signed MoU For Green Job

KOICA And MoFA Signed MoU For Green Job

Aug. 30, 2023, 7:51 p.m.

KOICA and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project “Green Job Creation through Recycling and Upcycling Project in Pokhara Metropolitan City” on August 30 2023 at MoFAGA.

Korean govenment and Ministry of Federal affairs sign agrement .jpg

The RoD was signed by Mr. Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office and Mr. Kamal Prasad Bhattarai, Joint Secretary of the MoFAGA in the presence of Mr. Binod Prakash Singh, Secretary,MoFAGA. The Korean Government through KOICA has allocated USD 9.8 Million for this project. The main goal of this project is to promote sustainable recycling and upcycling enterprises contributing to the green economy. The project shall Establish Green Venture Zone (GVZ) at the heart of Pokhara and provide business incubation support (financial, technological and market linkage) to new and existing RU enterprises.

The project aims to establish more than 30 Recycle Upcycle (RU) enterprises and create thousands of green job in Pokhara. The project activities will lead to massive behavioral change at the community level, where people will adopt waste segregation at household level. This will reduce the burden of Pokhara’s waste dumping site. Most importantly, KOICA shall establish GVZ, which be one of the state of art centers for understanding recycle, upcycle, innovation and startups. The GVZ will also have outlets for final products made out of recycled and upcycled materials and exhibition halls to host national and international events related to environmental sector.

Korean government’s aid through KOICA has been increasing continuously in Nepal since last many years as Nepal is one of the priority countries for KOICA. Over the years not only KOICA’s aid budget has been increasing in Nepal but also the sectors have expanded. In recent years, KOICA has focused on rural development/agriculture sector and environmental sector. KOICA have identified various projects in various parts of Nepal to support the regional development of Nepal. In last two decades KOICA have successfully implemented various projects in health, technical education, e-governance and rural development sectors in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MCC Nepal Compact Begins Implementation Today
Aug 30, 2023
British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn meets Energy Minister Basnet
Aug 30, 2023
Korean Ambassador Tae-Young Park And Nepal Police Chief Kunwar Jointly Laid Foundation Of Cyber Bureau Building
Aug 30, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Directed HIDCL To Mobilize More Fund For Hydropower Development
Aug 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi and Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province
Aug 30, 2023

More on National

British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn meets Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Korean Ambassador Tae-Young Park And Nepal Police Chief Kunwar Jointly Laid Foundation Of Cyber Bureau Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
MCC Vice President Arrives In Kathmandu By Agencies 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
American Senator Hollen To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Inspector Umesh Gurung Of Nepal Police To Join French Policy Academy For One Training By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Mental Hospital Lagankhel Partners With Unity In Health Nepal For Enhanced Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

MCC Nepal Compact Begins Implementation Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Directed HIDCL To Mobilize More Fund For Hydropower Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2023
Lavrov To Lad Russian Delegation At G20 Summit By Agencies Aug 30, 2023
US Commerce Secretary: Business In China 'Too Risky' By Agencies Aug 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi and Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2023
Reconnecting Two Civilizations Through Legacy Of Matsyendranath By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Aug 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75