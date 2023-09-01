NOC Raises Prices Of Petroleum Products

The price of petroleum products has been increased. The price of petrol has increased by Rs.4 per litre, diesel and kerosene by Rs. 3 per litre and LP gas per cylinder by Rs. 235, according to Nepal Oil Corporation,

The NOC said that the new price will be effective from midnight today.

Issuing a statement, the NOC has stated that the price of petroleum products has been increased in Nepal due to the increase in prices from Indian Oil Corporation today.

According to the latest price list received from IOC that supplies fuel to Nepal, the price of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 3.17 and Rs 2.48 per liter respectively and the price of LP gas has increased by Rs 186.45 per cylinder. (RSS)