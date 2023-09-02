Passenger Transportation Has Resumed At Tatopani Border Point From Friday

Passenger transportation in the China-Nepal #Zhangmu_Kodari Port resumed today. Looking forward to closer economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges between our two friendly neighbors, Chinese ambassador to Nepal", Chen Song stated in the social networking site X, formerly known as twitter.

The mobility of the people across the border was restricted following the COVID-19 pandemic. Access road to the border point was severely damaged due to the earthquake in 2015 and it took years to repair the road but when it was rebuilt the pandemic started.