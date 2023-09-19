US, Iran Agree To Prisoner Swap

US, Iran Agree To Prisoner Swap

Sept. 19, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

The US and Iran have agreed to a prisoner swap involving five Americans and five Iranians. US President Joe Biden also unlocked Iranian oil revenue worth nearly 6 billion dollars that had been frozen in South Korea.

The Americans were released on Monday. They were sent to Qatar for a health check, then boarded a plane for Washington. They include businesspeople, an environmentalist, and a worker for the United Nations.

Iranian authorities jailed them on charges of spying. US officials have claimed that they are innocent.

Biden agreed to free up oil funds that were frozen after former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. Trump accused the Iranians of using their nuclear program to develop weapons.

Officials in the Biden administration say they will make sure the money is spent only on food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods. Republicans, however, are accusing them of helping to finance terrorist activities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will take "whatever step is necessary" to deal with actions by Iran in a "whole host of areas that are profoundly objectionable."

Blinken added that the prisoner swap does not represent a new phase of relations with Iran but stressed that diplomacy is the best way to get a "sustainable, effective result" in containing Tehran's nuclear program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja In Kathmandu) 2023: Importance And Significant
Sep 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi,Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces
Sep 19, 2023
Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Day Of God Of Artisans
Sep 18, 2023
Chaurchan Festival Being Celebrated In Mithila Today
Sep 18, 2023
PM Prachanda Calls On UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Sep 18, 2023

More on International

US, China And Russia Step Up Diplomatic Moves By Agencies 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
US, Chinese Senior Officials Meet Possibly To Lay Groundwork For Summit By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
North Korean Leader Kim concludes Visit To Russian Far East By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kim And Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Talk To Strengthen Strategic Cooperation By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Biden To Meet Zelenskyy In Washington Next Week By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Needs To Export Electricity Worth Of Rs.130 Billion To Reduce Trade Deficit: NRB Governor By Agencies Sep 19, 2023
Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja In Kathmandu) 2023: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi,Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2023
UNICEF Calls For More Investment As South Asia Remains A Global Epicentre For Undernourished And Anaemic Adolescent Girls And Women By LIATILE PUTSOA Sep 18, 2023
Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Day Of God Of Artisans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023
Chaurchan Festival Being Celebrated In Mithila Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75