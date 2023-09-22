PM Prachanda Meets With U. S. President Biden In New York.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda met with President Joe Biden of the United States of America during a reception hosted by the US President in honor of the leaders of delegations to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A press release issued by Nepal’s Permanent Mission to the UN stated that Prime Minister Dahal expressed his gratitude to President Biden for the warm welcome.

The two leaders discussed the possible assistance that the United States can provide to Nepal for its benefit.

Prime Minister Prachanda addressed the UN General Assembly yesterday and took part in the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly today.

Numerous Heads of State, Heads of Government, and high-level dignitaries from various countries are currently attending the General Debate of the 78th Session of UNGA, which is taking place from September 19 to 26, 2023, with the theme "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity." Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals is imperative toward achieving peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.

He will depart tonight ( afternoon Nepali Time) from New York for a week-long official visit to China's capital, Beijing and Asian Games city.