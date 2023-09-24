Nepal, China Held High Level Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a candid and open discussion on various issues of bilateral interests.

In the bilateral meeting held at Hangzhou in Zhejiang province of China, both the leaders agreed that cooperation among all regional powers was needed for stability, peace and prosperity in the region.

According to Govinda Acharya, Prime Minister' press advisor, both the leaders agreed to intensify and deepen cooperation considering mutual concerns and sensitivities. President Xi made the message clear that China was ready for cooperation and assistance with an open heart for economic and social development of Nepal. PM Prachanda and President Xi held the one-to-one as well as delegation level bilateral meeting for about an hour.

During the meeting, President Xi expressed confidence that the historical relations between the two neighbours would take a new height in the days to come. He noted that Nepal and China have enjoyed a close relation characterized by mutual respect, support and cooperation on the basis the five principles of peaceful coexistence. On his part, Prime Minister Prachanda lauded novel thoughts put forth by President Xi's terming them important for peace and progress of the region.

He also recalled historical relations of the two countries. PM Prachanda said that Nepal has proved by its practices that it is firm in its One China Policy and made it clear that Nepal cannot join and military strategy in any excuse as it has adopted an independent and non-aligned foreign policy. Prime Minister Prachanda recalled that Nepal has already agreed on the concept of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and hope that implementation of BRI in Nepal would bring substantive changes in infrastructure development of the country. Recalling his previous meetings with PM Prachanda, President Xi said that he had welcomed leader Prachanda as the first leader from the South Asian region just after he became the President.

He shared his confidence that such discussion will further strengthen relations and trust between the two countries. Prime Minister Prachanda along with his delegation came to China directly from New York after taking part in the 78th General Assembly of United Nations.

Reported by The Rising Nepal's Nanda Lal Tiwari, Beijing and reproduced from the online edition.