World Tourism Day Today

The 44th World Tourism Day is being observed in Nepal by organizing several programmes today.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal Tourism Board, Department of Tourism and leading organizations of tourism sector are celebrating the day with several activities.

With the slogan 'Tourism and Green Investment', the World Tourism Day is being observed in Nepal, the ministry said.

In order to mark the day in a fanfare, the 44th World Tourism Day Main Function Committee has been formed under the premiership of Minister for Tourism Sudan Kiranti.

According to the Ministry Spokesperson Rajendra Kumar KC, the Tourism Minister will welcome foreign tourists arriving at the Tribhuvan International Airport through the first flight at 6.00 am this morning.

Likewise, a morning rally will be held from Patan Dhoka, Lalitpur to Mangalbazaar at 7.30 am today. A formal programme will be organized in Patan Durbar area.

At the programme jointly organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Lalitpur Metropolis, organizations earning higher foreign currency and individuals and institutions making contributions to the tourism sector will be honoured today.

The World Tourism Day is being marked on September 27 every year with a slogan 'Promoting Accessible Tourism for All'. (RSS)