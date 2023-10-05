The Newly Appointed Ambassador Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Presented Her Credential To President Paudel

The newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal Veronique LORENZO, presented her credentials to President Ramchandra Paudel on 5 October at a special function organized at the presidential office.

“I am very happy and honored to serve as the EU Ambassador to Nepal and I look forward to meeting Nepali people from all walks of life. I will be working closely with the Government of Nepal and other Nepali institutions, civil society, private sector, media, international partners and all relevant political, social and economic stakeholders,” Ambassador LORENZO said.

I arrive at a particularly important moment in the history of EU-Nepal relations as we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year. Together, we will continue to jointly address urgent global challenges such as climate change, global peace and security and threats to rule-based international order and multilateralism, Ambassador LORENZO added.

The EU is a long-standing and reliable development partner, supporting Nepal in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, in graduating from LDC status in 2026 and in improving Nepal’s resilience to the adverse effects of climate change. . The partnership with the Government of Nepal has focused on three priorities: inclusive green growth, human capital development and good governance. The total assistance provided for 2021-2024 amounts for EURO 209 million, around NPR 29.55 billion.

The EU and Nepal share the same firm commitment to universal values and the fundamental principles of the UN charter. As we strengthen our partnership, we shall continue to support a rules-based multilateral order with the UN at its core, with a view to ensuring every human being enjoys the security and rights we sometimes take for granted. We are united in designing a sustainable future for our people and Nepal can count on us to remain a trustworthy and reliable partner, Ambassador LORENZO said.

The European Union is a regional integration organisation, with strong democratic institutions and 27 Member States, which promotes peace and security, prosperity, multilateralism, democracy and human rights. It also aims to a sustainable and shared approach to connectivity, digital transition and climate change.