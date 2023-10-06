Bangladesh Proves As 'Success Story' In Nuclear Power: IAEA Chief

Bangladesh Proves As 'Success Story' In Nuclear Power: IAEA Chief

Oct. 6, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

The experience of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Bangladesh is a shining example of how countries that do not have nuclear facilities can start developing nuclear power, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Congratulations to Bangladesh on the first fuel ceremony at Rooppur NPP, their inaugural nuclear facility. Bangladesh stands as a success story for newcomer countries in nuclear power development, advancing its program under the IAEA’s guidance," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The IAEA chief pointed out that the project would help Bangladesh become an economically developed country by 2041.

A ceremony commemorating the delivery of the first nuclear fuel to the Rooppur NPP was held on October 5. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took part in the event via video link. The leadership of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation also attended.

Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, the Rooppur NPP, is being built on the eastern side of the Padma River, 160 km from the capital. The facility is being designed and constructed by Rosatom's engineering division. The plant will consist of two power units with VVER-1200 reactors, which have a 60-year service life that can be extended for another 20 years. The first and second power units are currently under construction.

