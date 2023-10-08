15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes

15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes

Oct. 8, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

The 15th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) held in Pokhara, Nepal.

The BCGSI discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defense supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises, exchanges including through visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared.

On the occasion, the Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal and the Indian delegation was led by Shri Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

The BCGSI, which was established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defense and security cooperation. (RSS)

Agencies

Putin Stresses Stronger Ties With Allies On His Birthday
Oct 08, 2023
Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas After Surprise Attack
Oct 08, 2023
Biden Says Meeting With Xi Next Month In San Francisco 'A Possibility'
Oct 07, 2023
Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 06, 2023
Putin Flaunts Successful Test Of Nuclear-powered Cruise Missile
Oct 06, 2023

More on News

India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Enhance Trans-Himalayan Connectivity: NA Vice Chair Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
PM Prachanda Visits Quake-affected Bajhang, Offered Relief Materials To Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Today Is International Day Of Older Persons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Ninth Constitution Day Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Recent Visit To Mansarovar, Kailash, And Lhasa: Some Experiences By Bishnu Dev Pant Oct 08, 2023
Nepal Could Make The Economy Stronger Through Mobilization Of Its Human Capital: ADB’s Former President Haruhiko Kuroda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2023
Putin Stresses Stronger Ties With Allies On His Birthday By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas After Surprise Attack By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2023
Nepal, India, Bangladesh Power Trade Agreement In ‘Final stage’: Ambassador Dr. Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75