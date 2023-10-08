15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes

The 15th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) held in Pokhara, Nepal.

The BCGSI discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defense supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises, exchanges including through visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared.

On the occasion, the Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal and the Indian delegation was led by Shri Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

The BCGSI, which was established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defense and security cooperation. (RSS)