Shalom Club Nepal Organizes Candlelight Vigil in Solidarity With Israel

Shalom Club Nepal, a community of Nepalese educated and trained in Israel, organized a butter lamp vigil at the revered Bouddhanath Stupa this evening on 10 Oct. This event, held in solidarity with Israel, mourns the tragic assault by Hamas that already claimed hundreds of lives, including 10 from Nepal.

Kapil Dev Regmi, the Acting President of Shalom Club Nepal, extended deep condolences to the bereaved families, reaffirming the club's unwavering support for Israel. Regmi also highlighted the profound impact of this loss on both Israeli and Nepali communities, marking it as a grim chapter in history that must not repeat.

In the face of adversity, Shalom Club Nepal stands as a symbol of unity with Israel. The butter lamp vigil provided a somber venue for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together in a collective moment of reflection and solidarity.