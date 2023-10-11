President Paudel Inaugurated KOICA Supported NTIC at KU Worth USD 10 Million

President Ramchandra Paudel inaugurated the Nepal Technology Innovation Center (NTIC) building that was established with grant assistance of the Government of the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Dhulikhel aimed a function today

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Tae-Young, Prof. Dr. Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor of Kathmandu University, and Country Director of KOICA Mooheon Kong, delegates from Ministry, KOICA, and KU were also present.

Government of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) provided grant assistance worth USD 10 million for the project “Integrated Rural Development of Nepal.

It aims to strengthening research and development capacity of Kathmandu University. According to a MoU signing on February 06, 2018, main objective of this project is to strengthen research and development capacity of Nepal and jointly work for improving quality of life and income status of people in rural communities in Nepal through technology innovation.

KOICA established the Nepal Technology Innovation Center (NTIC) at KU along with provision of high end scientific equipment to develop business models with appropriate technology for rural and isolated regions.

The outcomes of the research and innovation taken place in NTIC are targeted to improve the living standard of rural people by use of affordable tools and technologies created through the Research and Development.

In the ceremony, President Paudel highlighted the importance of technology enhancement in Nepal. He also added that the NTIC will be positioned as an excellent platform to facilitate research innovation, start-ups and incubation for the innovators in Nepal and contributing the overall education of Nepal. He thanked the Government of the Republic of Korea and people of Korea for people to people relations between the two countries.

Similarly, Park Tae-Young expressed his appreciation towards the Nepal Government and the Korean Government for years of prosperous relationship. Ambassador Park Tae-Young noticed that the Government of Nepal is targeting to increase domestic production and expand areas to create domestic job opportunities. He believes centers like NTIC can play an important role in innovation and job creation.

Country Director of KOICA Mooheon Kong expressed that the NTIC is one of the highly equipped labs in Nepal. Once NTIC becomes fully functional it will be one of the best and most important research platforms in Nepal. Then the usages and benefits sharing shall be not only limited to national level but it shall also contribute at international level. He also pointed out that NTIC will play an important role in bringing back the Nepali scientist who is working abroad.

The government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA has been working in the sector of Education, Health, Agriculture, and ICT since 1991.