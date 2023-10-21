COAS Sharma Leaving For China

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Prabhuram Sharma is scheduled to leave for China on an official visit on October 27.

Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari shared that Army Chief Sharma is leaving for China to attend the inaugural function of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to be held in Beijing on October 29-31.

COAS Sharma is scheduled to return home on November 2 after wrapping up his China visit. (RSS)