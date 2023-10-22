Phulpati Celebrations Organized In Tundikhel

The 'Phulpati Badhai', feu de joie, was organized at Nepal Army pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon. The day marks the seventh day of the ongoing 10-day grand Dashain festival.

President Ramchandra Paudel, who is constitutionally the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Nepal Army, graced the event as the chief guest. The Nepal Army on the occasion demonstrated a parade.

The Army chopper that flew over the army pavilion fluttered a banner where it was written -Phupati Badhai Ceremony-2080 BS and showered flowers. The army band played patriotic songs as well as various other tunes.

Furthermore, various troops of the army performed drills and march past.

Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chief Justice Bishwambhar Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka among others witnessed the parade.

The Phulpati Badhai is a distinguished unique programme that has been giving continuity to religion, culture and tradition. It is an old custom of the Nepali Army to observe the Phulpati Badhai with a great fervor.

A palanquin containing the Jamara (barley shoots) and Phulpati, an assortment of flowers, leaves and fruits of different parts considered auspicious, are brought into Hanumandhoka Durbar in Kathmandu from Gorkha Durbar on this day. (RSS)