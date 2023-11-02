FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Private Sector, Development Partners To Invest In Nepal

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has urged the private sector and the development partners to invest in the infrastructure development of Nepal.

In his address to the investment conference in London, the United Kingdom, he said as Nepal is seeking additional foreign capital for major infrastructure development, the country is an attractive investment destination for the foreign private investors and development partners.

On India's recent decision to include hydropower as the renewal energy, he said growing Indian market has further provided more opportunities for investment in hydropower projects in Nepal. Increasing demand for energy by the strong economy of Bangladesh has helped create additional market for hydropower of Nepal, according to a statement mentioning his speech in the conference issued by the FNCCI.

"I specially invite multilateral and bilateral development partners along with British investors for investment and cooperation in Nepal's hydropower targeting two large attractive energy markets," he said. Saying Nepal is already a popular tourist spot for British tourists, he mentioned that Nepal is ready and excited to welcome more tourists.

Informing that the FNCCI has prepared the structure to help investors seek investment opportunities and remove obstructions in investment, he urged investors to invest in Nepal with confidence.

Organised on the initiative of the Nepali Embassy in London, a discussion was held involving Minister for Finance Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, high ranking officials of the international investment body of the UK and British private investors.