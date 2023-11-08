APEC, CCA, And WRI Launch Energy Access Explorer Nepal

Nepal is undergoing a significant transformation in energy source utilization.

Nevertheless, finding reliable, comprehensive, and credible data remains a significant challenge.

As different government, non-governmental, private sectors, and academia have distinct roles and responsibilities in the energy sector, an inevitable chaotic situation has arisen.

Launching the Energy Access Explorer (EAA) is a significant development in the country.

The Energy Access Explorer is an open-source, online geospatial platform that facilitates energy planners, clean energy entrepreneurs, donors, and development institutions in identifying high-priority areas for energy access interventions. This platform, developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI), is the first of its kind and enables interactive intervention mapping.

EAE serves as a dynamic information system, minimizing software engineering and data transaction expenses for both data providers and users, and helping with data management and governance.

During a recent function held in Kathmandu, Nawa Raj Dhakal, Executive Director of Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), inaugurated the Energy Access Explorer (EAE) Nepal and EAE Working Group.

The 1st Energy Access Explorer Nepal Working Group meeting was jointly organized by the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), and World Resources Institute (WRI).

In his keynote address, Executive Director Dhakal emphasized the importance of accurate and accountable information in energy research. He also mentioned that the portal will offer all the information related to Nepal's energy in a single platform.

Executive Director Dhakal expressed gratitude to both WRI and CCA for their support in developing the explorer, which aims to aid policymakers, implementers, and scholars in the energy sector. He ensured that AEPC's team will oversee the management of this explorer by consolidating information from different sectors.

In her welcome address, Karuna Bajracharya, Country Manager of CCA Nepal, emphasized the significance of the EAA, an online platform that utilizes an integrated and inclusive data-driven approach to promote university energy access for socio-economic development.

She further added that the EAA aims to consolidate scattered information pertaining to the energy sector on a common platform, thereby facilitating increased access to energy data and relevant information.

During the program, Santiago Sinclair-Lecaros of the World Resources Institute (WRI) presented the Energy Access Explorer (EAE) through a demonstration. He emphasized the significance of EAE in aggregating integrated information in a single location.

The second session was a working group discussion on data administration and governance for EAE in Nepal, attended by experts from various organizations working in the energy sector.

Energy Access Explorer (EAE) is an open-source software that serves as a digital public good. Its purpose is to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly energy transitions accessible to everyone. The software helps energy planners, clean energy enterprises, donors, and institutions dedicated to development to identify the best areas to expand energy access.

Linking energy supply with growing or unmet demand through spatial data is crucial for improving energy access and expanding energy services, including access to clean cooking solutions for those in need. Additionally, EAE operates as a dynamic information system, diminishing software engineering and data transaction costs for data providers and users, enhancing data management, and advancing data governance.

Energy Access Explorer (EAE) is a no-cost, open-source software, designed as a "Digital Public Good." Its main purpose is to enable climate-friendly, attainable energy transitions for all.

Energy Access Explorer (EAE) is a Digital Public Good software that is free and open source. Its purpose is to facilitate climate-friendly and viable energy transitions for all. EAE allows clean energy enterprises, energy planners, donors, and development-oriented institutions to identify high-priority areas where energy access expansion is needed.

Linking spatial data to energy supply and demand is crucial for a comprehensive understanding of energy accessibility and for enhancing energy services, like clean cooking solutions, for the most vulnerable.

In addition, EAE serves as a dynamic information system that reduces software engineering and data transaction costs for providers and users, streamlines data management, and enhances data governance.

Integrated energy planning is crucial to align energy supply with increasing demand, while integrating cost-effective renewable energy production at a decentralized level into a region's energy mix. Inclusive energy planning includes accounting for diverse stakeholder perspectives across different sectors, and it is essential for assessing energy needs from the bottom-up, connecting energy systems at various geographic levels.