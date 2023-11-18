Bipin's Parents Meet Minister Saud Seeking Help To Find Missing Son

The whereabouts of Bipin Joshi of Bhimdutta municipality-3 in Kanchanpur, who has been under the control of Hamas for the past 43 days, is still unknown.

Visiting Foreign Minister NP Saud at Mahendranagar this morning, parents of Bipin—father Mahananda Joshi and mother Padma Joshi- urged him to take the initiative to find their missing son.

They said, "The government of Nepal should take the initiative for the release of our son as soon as possible", adding that they were worried about the son who has gone out of contact for 43 days. The government has to bring him home safely at any cost.

Earlier, the parents of Bipin had sent a memorandum to Minister Saud through the Chief District Officer of Kanchanpur, Gopal Prasad Adhikari.

During the meeting, Minister Saud shared that the government had carrying out possible initiatives for the safe release of Bipin. "Through the diplomatic channel, the government has been taking initiatives for the safe release of Bipin. We are also worried about this incident", he shared.

Bipin, a student of agriculture science at Sudurpaschim University, had gone to Israel on September 13 under the 'Learn and Earn' programme. A total of 49 students including Bipin of the Sudurpaschim University had gone there.

A total of 10 Nepali students were killed in the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 while the Hamas captured Bipin and his whereabouts are still unknown. (RSS)