Bipin's Parents Meet Minister Saud Seeking Help To Find Missing Son

Bipin's Parents Meet Minister Saud Seeking Help To Find Missing Son

Nov. 18, 2023, 1:34 p.m.

The whereabouts of Bipin Joshi of Bhimdutta municipality-3 in Kanchanpur, who has been under the control of Hamas for the past 43 days, is still unknown.

Visiting Foreign Minister NP Saud at Mahendranagar this morning, parents of Bipin—father Mahananda Joshi and mother Padma Joshi- urged him to take the initiative to find their missing son.

They said, "The government of Nepal should take the initiative for the release of our son as soon as possible", adding that they were worried about the son who has gone out of contact for 43 days. The government has to bring him home safely at any cost.

Earlier, the parents of Bipin had sent a memorandum to Minister Saud through the Chief District Officer of Kanchanpur, Gopal Prasad Adhikari.

During the meeting, Minister Saud shared that the government had carrying out possible initiatives for the safe release of Bipin. "Through the diplomatic channel, the government has been taking initiatives for the safe release of Bipin. We are also worried about this incident", he shared.

Bipin, a student of agriculture science at Sudurpaschim University, had gone to Israel on September 13 under the 'Learn and Earn' programme. A total of 49 students including Bipin of the Sudurpaschim University had gone there.

A total of 10 Nepali students were killed in the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 while the Hamas captured Bipin and his whereabouts are still unknown. (RSS)

Agencies

Climate Change Poses Severe Threat On Himalayas: PM Prachanda
Nov 18, 2023
PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths In Israeli-Hamas Conflict
Nov 18, 2023
Chhath Puja 2023: Preparation Begins
Nov 17, 2023
Japan PM Kishida, China President Xi Begin Summit Talks
Nov 17, 2023
Israeli defense minister says military's Al-Shifa Hospital operation continues
Nov 17, 2023

More on News

Climate Change Poses Severe Threat On Himalayas: PM Prachanda By Agencies 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
Poltical Leaders Deamnded The Restoration Of Social Media Site Tik Tok By Agencies 4 days, 22 hours ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Minister For Foreign Affairs of Japan KAMIKAWA Yoko Sent A Message Of Condolences To Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Lok Raj Baral’s New Book Monarchy to Republic Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Government Announces Rs. 200,000 Relief To Each Earth Quake Victim By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

IBA Annual Conference Concluded In Paris Seeking Solution to Global Challenges On Rule Of Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2023
PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths In Israeli-Hamas Conflict By Agencies Nov 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Hill And Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2023
Chhath Puja 2023: Preparation Begins By Agencies Nov 17, 2023
Japan PM Kishida, China President Xi Begin Summit Talks By Agencies Nov 17, 2023
Israeli defense minister says military's Al-Shifa Hospital operation continues By Agencies Nov 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75