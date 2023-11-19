Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2

Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2

Nov. 19, 2023, 6:11 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, has decided that the inaugural flight between Kathmandu, Nepal and Shanghai, China will take place on December 2, 2023.

According to the Himalaya Airlines, the historic event will mark a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting bilateral ties between Nepal and China.

In a symphony of lights, culture, and innovation, Shanghai emerges as a beacon of attraction, captivating hearts and minds with its magnetic charm.

This vibrant metropolis, nestled along the banks of the Huangpu River, invites the world to discover its rich tapestry of history, modernity, and limitless possibilities. The new Kathmandu-Shanghai-Kathmandu route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the capital city of Nepal and the central coastal city of China, known as the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub, read the press statement of Himalaya Airlines.

Shanghai seamlessly marries its historic roots with a futuristic skyline, showcasing a city that is both timeless and cutting-edge.

Stroll through the ancient Yu Garden, where traditional Chinese architecture intertwines with blooming flora, providing a serene escape from the bustling urban landscape.

Marvel at the juxtaposition of the historic Old City and the futuristic skyscrapers of Pudong, each telling a tale of Shanghai’s evolution through time.

This launch will represent a new chapter in the bilateral relations, facilitating not only tourism and trade but also cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections.

This new route will definitely bring new momentum in the aviation industry of Nepal and contribute towards transforming the country from land-locked to land-linked.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking.
Nov 19, 2023
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas
Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule
Nov 19, 2023
Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs
Nov 19, 2023
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance
Nov 19, 2023

More on Tourism

Ensure Effective Service To Tourists At Airport And Immigration: HAN Chair Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
World Tourism Day Today By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Issues Over 250 Mountaineering Permits For Autumn Season By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Himalaya Airlines Inaugurates Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu Flight Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Bhutan Airlines Announces Resumption Of Bhutan-Kathmandu Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023
APEC Leaders Recommit To Free, Open, Fair Trade And Investment Environment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75