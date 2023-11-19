Himalaya Airlines To Begin Flight To Shanghai From December 2

Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, has decided that the inaugural flight between Kathmandu, Nepal and Shanghai, China will take place on December 2, 2023.

According to the Himalaya Airlines, the historic event will mark a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting bilateral ties between Nepal and China.

This vibrant metropolis, nestled along the banks of the Huangpu River, invites the world to discover its rich tapestry of history, modernity, and limitless possibilities. The new Kathmandu-Shanghai-Kathmandu route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the capital city of Nepal and the central coastal city of China, known as the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub, read the press statement of Himalaya Airlines.

This launch will represent a new chapter in the bilateral relations, facilitating not only tourism and trade but also cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections.

This new route will definitely bring new momentum in the aviation industry of Nepal and contribute towards transforming the country from land-locked to land-linked.