Global IME Bank Becomes Highest Taxpayer in Banking Sector

Global IME Bank has emerged as the highest taxpayer among all banks and financial institutions in Nepal for the fiscal year 2078-79. The bank has contributed a corporate tax of Rs. 3,200 million during this period.

Amidst a function, Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat provided award to Chandra Prasad Dhakal, chairman of Global IME Bank and FNCCI Chair.

At present, Global IME Bank holds the position of the largest bank in Nepal in terms of capital, boasting a paid-up capital of Rs. 35.77 billion. Established in 2007 as a commercial bank, Global IME Bank achieved this status through the merger and acquisition of 21 banks and financial institutions, including 5 commercial banks, 10 development banks, and 6 finance companies.

The bank is actively pursuing digitization and has embraced 'Vision-2025,' a strategic plan aimed at doubling its business with the utilization of modern technologies and digitization.

The bank has established a nationwide presence with 350 branches, 369 ATM counters, 322 branchless units, and 64 extension counters across all 77 districts of Nepal. Furthermore, the bank has expanded its reach internationally with representative offices in London (UK), New Delhi (India), and Sydney (Australia), maintaining three international contact points.

With a customer base exceeding 4.2 million and a workforce of more than 4,000 employees, Global IME Bank continues to solidify its position as a key player in the banking sector.