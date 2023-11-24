Nepal Calls For Immediate Release Of Bipin Joshi, Welcomes Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

Nov. 24, 2023, 9 a.m.

Nepal Government on Thursday reiterated the call for the immediate release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is held hostage by Hamas militants.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the agreement on the humanitarian pause in Gaza and called for the immediate release of Joshi, who has been held hostage by the Palestinian militant group since October 7.

Ten Nepalese students were also killed in an attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7 in Israel.

The Government of Nepal has welcomed the agreement on humanitarian pause in Gaza, paving the way for the release of hostages and supply of humanitarian materials.

In the statement, the Government of Nepal has also reiterated its call for the immediate release of Nepali national Bipin Joshi.

"Nepal compliments the diplomatic efforts of all the countries and parties primarily the State of Qatar, the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt in reaching this understanding," reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here today.

