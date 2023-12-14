Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco

Dec. 14, 2023, 8:46 a.m.

The selling, consumption and transaction of tobacco-based products have been prohibited in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) area from today.

KMC, Health Department Chief Ram Prasad Poudel said a complete ban has been imposed on the sale of tobacco products in the metropolis’s all 32 wards. According to him, the selling, storage and consumption of tobacco products packed in plastics have been completely prohibited within KMC from today.

The banned tobacco products include the raw tobacco, chewing tobacco, bidi, tambakhu, sulpha, gutkha, panparag, packaged in plastic pouches.

The KMC had on November 28 issued a public notice about this ban.

It is said the KMC Police will seize such products if found selling them. “We are on a campaign of making Kathmandu a healthy city. We have decided to ban the storage, selling and use of tobacco-based products harmful to people’s health and the environment, coinciding with the 29th KMC Day,” said the KMC Health Department Chief Poudel.

Agencies

COP28 Adopted First-ever Climate Deal On Fossil Fuels
Dec 14, 2023
US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged
Dec 14, 2023
IDF Has Begun Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels In Gaza: Report
Dec 13, 2023
UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict
Dec 13, 2023
COP 28: Climate Delegates Argue Over Wording Of Draft Agreement
Dec 12, 2023

More on News

Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud To Talk On The Release Of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Minister Saud Leaving For Doha Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
UN Climate Conference Finalizes Operation Rules On Fund For Vulnerable Countries By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

ADB's SASEC POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION: A Game Changer By Keshab Poudel Dec 14, 2023
COP28 Adopted First-ever Climate Deal On Fossil Fuels By Agencies Dec 14, 2023
US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged By Agencies Dec 14, 2023
War To Go On Until Hamas Defeated, ‘With Or Without’ World’s Approval: Israeli Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2023
New World Disorder And The Case For Ideology By Dipak Gyawali Dec 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75