NIMB Launched Digital Banking Services In Private Schools

Dec. 14, 2023, 11:47 a.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (LKSHDYA) has started digital banking service in Abdyakil, an organization of private and needy schools. According to the bank, the service was launched on the occasion of the second international education conference to be held in Kathmandu, and arrangements have been made to make registration and other payments for the show program through digital means.

After this arrangement, the cash transaction has decreased and the hassle of paying cash to the teachers and principals of various schools has ended. Also, the bank believes that collecting fees through digital system will save time and transparent transactions and will help in cashless transactions. National and international organizations will be participating in the program, which will be held in November 2080, along with various education-related personalities.

