Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal

Dec. 20, 2023, 6:48 p.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka U. M. Ali Sabry, PC, MP arrived in Kathmandu today in connection with the first meeting of Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission. He was accorded a warm welcome by Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the TIA, Kathmandu. He will be in Nepal till 23 December 2023

At the JC meeting, Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will lead the Nepali delegation consisting of the officials of various ministries of the Government of Nepal. The two foreign ministers will also hold a separate meeting.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President and the Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka willleave Kathmandu for Colomboon 23 December 2023.

