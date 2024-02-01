NA Chair Tirmilsina Praises The Efforts Taken By Israel and Ambassador Hana Goder To Safely Release Bipin Joshi

Feb. 1, 2024, 6:13 p.m.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on National Assembly (NA) Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina reports Radio Nepal online.

During the meeting held at the office of the NA Chairperson, Chair Timilsina requested Ambassador Goder and the State of Israel to take stronger steps for the release of Bipin Joshi, who was taken captive by Hamas during the October 7th attack.

Timilsina praised the State of Israel for its assistance to Nepal, including scholarships, employment opportunities, cooperation in agriculture, and training of the Nepali army, and expressed the hope that Nepal-Israel relations would continue to progress through mutual support and cooperation.

In reply, Israeli Ambassador Goder said that Israel would leave no stones turned for the safe return of Bipin. Ambassador Goder also said that the National Assembly, which is the upper house of Nepal’s federal parliament, had played a pivotal role in strengthening Nepal’s democracy.

Agencies

