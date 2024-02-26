US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda

US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda

Feb. 26, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

Visiting Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, John Aquilino, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday.

In the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, they discussed a wide range of matters related to bilateral relations between Nepal and the USA.

PM Prachanda, on the occasion, asserted that he had been attaching high importance to Nepal-USA relations. Stating that America's support to Nepal's economic development was significant, the PM extended his gratitude towards the American support to Nepal.

Similarly, Commander Aquilino congratulated Nepal for being the largest troops contributing country to the UN peacekeeping missions.

He lauded the role played by Nepal in peacekeeping efforts through the peacekeeping troop. The American Commander is currently in Nepal since February 20 to observe the multinational peacekeeping exercise-Shanti Prayas IV.

Present in the meeting were PM Prachanda's Foreign Affairs Advisor, Dr Rupak Sapkota, American Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R Thompson, and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (RSS)

Agencies

Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point
Feb 26, 2024
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay
Feb 25, 2024
G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine
Feb 25, 2024
Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US
Feb 24, 2024
Netanyahu Lays Out Plan For Gaza After Fighting Over
Feb 24, 2024

More on National

Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 45 minutes ago
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA: A Legendary Figure By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 2 hours ago
Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
FM Saud Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Japan’s National Day Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Prachanda Is The Right Choice For India In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Feb 26, 2024
Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point By Agencies Feb 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
NIMB Opens New Branches at Thali and Kamalvinayak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay By Agencies Feb 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75