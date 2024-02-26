US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda

Visiting Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, John Aquilino, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday.

In the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, they discussed a wide range of matters related to bilateral relations between Nepal and the USA.

PM Prachanda, on the occasion, asserted that he had been attaching high importance to Nepal-USA relations. Stating that America's support to Nepal's economic development was significant, the PM extended his gratitude towards the American support to Nepal.

Similarly, Commander Aquilino congratulated Nepal for being the largest troops contributing country to the UN peacekeeping missions.

He lauded the role played by Nepal in peacekeeping efforts through the peacekeeping troop. The American Commander is currently in Nepal since February 20 to observe the multinational peacekeeping exercise-Shanti Prayas IV.

Present in the meeting were PM Prachanda's Foreign Affairs Advisor, Dr Rupak Sapkota, American Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R Thompson, and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (RSS)