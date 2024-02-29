G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization'

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization'

Feb. 29, 2024, 7:29 a.m.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations have gathered for two days of meetings in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad welcomed the attendees on Wednesday, saying the G20 is the forum where they can effectively coordinate economic policies so that their efforts "multiply."

He said it is time to "redefine globalization" to include investing not just for profit but also to respect social and environmental principles. He added that Brazil wants to focus discussions on the fights against poverty and climate change.

However, some of those around the table found geopolitical tensions difficult to set aside. They revisited the fighting in Ukraine and its effects on food and energy security.

Some of those who support Ukraine have been debating whether to use the proceeds from Russian assets they have frozen overseas to fund the Ukrainian war effort. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned that such seizures would undermine the international financial system.

The attendees also broached the spillover from the fighting in Gaza, including the attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea. They fear the conflict could spiral, with catastrophic effects for the global economy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months
Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan
Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal
Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar
Feb 28, 2024

More on International

Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 7 minutes ago
China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Biden Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Monday By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay By Agencies 3 days, 22 hours ago
G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Waiting For Reconstruction By A Correspondent Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75