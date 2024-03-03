FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border

A demand has been made before the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to fully operationalize the Korala border crossing of Mustang connecting Nepal-China.

The attention of the government has been drawn to start the initiative for the regular operation of the northern border for the promotion of international trade and tourism.

President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Chandra Prasad Dhakal requested Prime Minister Dahal, who participated in the 'Anantashree Brahmandiya Mahayagya' held today at Sarvassiddhidham Panchkot in Baglung, that the Korala border should be brought into regular operation for the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed his gratitude for the initiative taken by the Prime Minister in the operation of the northern border crossing with Nepal, including Korola, during his visit to China some time ago, and expressed confidence that the Korala border crossing will be fully operational soon.

"If the Kaligandaki Corridor and Madhyapahari Lokmarg project can be completed on time, the Korala crossing can be put into operation actively and smoothly, we believe that the prime minister and the government will pay special attention to this," President Dhakal said.

He asked the Prime Minister to give high priority to the construction of the road connecting Korola Naka from Panchkot to Muktinath. President Dhakal said that Muktinath is the center of faith of Sanatan followers of the world and that area should be developed as a cultural, natural and religious heritage site.

He said that the support of the government is expected for the completion of Vishwashanti Kalash, whose construction has started in Panchkot. Swami Kamalanayanacharya, the convenor of Sarvassiddhidham Panchkot, said that if the Corolla crossing connecting China can be operational, it will greatly help the prosperity of the country.

If a situation can be created where people can travel through the Muktinath area, the country can benefit greatly through religious tourism, let the government pay attention to this through the Prime Minister," he said.

Swami Kamalanayanacharya said that if the road connecting Korola Naka is equipped with facilities, the development of the entire Mukti Kshetra will accelerate. He said that Panchkot got a new look with the help and support of the people and the government sector.

He opined that the support of government agencies is necessary in the management of proper roads, water supply and parking lot.

Prime Minister Dahal promised to give priority in the upcoming policies and programs of the government for the upgrading of the road connecting Korala Naka in Mustang via Baglung, Myagdi.

"As the Prime Minister, my attention has been paid to the regular operation of the Corolla crossing and the construction of roads there. This issue will also be covered with priority in the policies and programs and budget of the next government," he said. Prime Minister Dahal said that religious tourism is an important basis for the country's economic prosperity. He expressed his belief that there will be a significant increase in tourism traffic along with economic activity when the Corolla Canal comes into operation.

Prime Minister Dahal opined that if spiritual thinking cannot be developed in the current world which is running towards material development, there will be no permanent peace in the society. He emphasized on practical education with sanskar.