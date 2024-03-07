Minister Basnet Signs For Formation Of Taskforce To Prepare New Energy Policy

Shakti Bahadur Basnet, who has been reappointed as Energy Minister, signed a proposal to form a task force for formulating a new national energy and electricity development policy.

The task force will have an Energy Secretary as coordinator while members are joint secretary Nawin Raj Singh, joint secretary Kalanidhi Paudyal and executive director at NEA, Kulman Ghising.

Similarly, Minister Basnet signed the directive on the formulation of a general network access framework. The directive will be prepared based on the Electricity Regulation Commission.

Minister Basnet, who assumed his office after being re-appointed today, belongs to the CPN (Maoist Centre). It is the fifth time he is holding a ministry.

It was a fateful coincidence for him that he was reappointed and entered the same ministry from where he was bid farewell on Wednesday itself.

Basnet is elected from Jajarkot district. (RSS)