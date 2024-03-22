Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East

Three male rhinos and two female ones have been shifted to the eastern part of the Chitwan National Park (CNP) from the western region as of Thursday.

According to CNP Information Officer, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, two rhinos were picked up from Dibyapuri of Nawalparasi (Bardghat-Susta Purba) and released inside a community forest along the Kuchkuche buffer zone at Khairhani of east Chitwan. The animals aged around eight and 17 years.

Tiwari shared that one rhino of around 10 years was shifted on Wednesday and next one of eight years was shifted Thursday.

Likewise, a rhino was shifted from the Kawasoti area of Nawalpur to the east Chitwan. The male rhino of around 28 years old was released in the east to Kasara.

Similarly, two female rhinos have been translocated to the east Chitwan from Sukhipur area of the CNP. All these five rhinos are released at a same site in the CNP.

The decision to translocate the animals internally was promoted by an increasing number of rhinoceros in the CNP's western belt.

A total of 60 human resources, including elephant mahouts, technical personnel, staff and Nepali Army personnel, and elephants were deployed for the rhino relocation.

The park is now preparing to transfer six rhinos internally.

According to the latest count, Nepal is home to 752 rhinos. Of them, 694 rhinos are in Chitwan National Park. Likewise, 38 rhinos are in Bardiya national park and 17 in Shuklaphanta national park. There are three rhinos in Parsa National Park reports RSS.