Foreign Minster Shrestha To Pay Visit To China

At the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs is paying an official visit to the People's Republic of China from 24 March to 01 April 2024.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 26 March 2024. During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs is scheduled to meet high-level dignitaries of the People's Republic of China in Beijing and other provinces.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will arrive in Kathmandu on 01 April 2024.