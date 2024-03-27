Korea Supports The Project To Strengthens The Health And Economic Sector Of Rural Nepal

The newly constructed Outreach Center (ORC) and Agriculture Collection Center (ACC) at Puttar in Tanahun district for the project “Empower Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth” was inaugurated

The building was inaugurated by Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA, Sungho Kang, Deputy Chief of Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal, and Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, Executive Director of Dhulikhel Hospital(DH) and Hom Bahadur Thapa, Chairperson of Ghiring Rural Municipality.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has provided a grant of USD 4.7 million for the project and it is being implemented through KOICA Nepal, which shall be operated by the DH and the local government. Along with Puttar ORC, the project also concentrates on other ORCs of DH namely Manekharka and Hindi in Sindhupalchowk District and Salambu in Kavre District.

These outreach centers are providing health services to very remote communities of Nepal with low and middle income population. Likewise, they also enhance the community people’s capacity in income growth through agriculture. Taking this into consideration, this project has been developed as an integrated approach for the health improvement and income growth through agriculture. This project aims to improve and strengthen the living standard of community people by enhancing access to outreach centers, participatory health and rural development programs by establishing 2 outreach centers in Hindi and Puttar constructed by KOICA, providing medical equipment in all 4 outreach centers, and income generation opportunities in 3 outreach centers.

On the occasion of inauguration, Kong shared his high hope for the positive impact in the community through this project and appreciated DH and the local government for their continuous and noble efforts in supporting the remote communities. Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project, Mr. Kang emphasized that the event holds special significance as Korea and Nepal celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and Korea would remain as the best partner of Nepal, continuously supporting Nepal.

Dr. Ram appreciated the gesture from the Government of Korea to Nepal and added that the ORC will be the model center of Gandaki Province. He added that the support will be instrumental in delivering its quality healthcare services and uplifting the economic status of the people of this area through advance agriculture technologies and thanked the Republic of Korea for the continuous support to the Government of Nepal.

Lastly, Thapa claimed that Puttar is one of the remotest areas of Nepal lacking the basic necessities for the locals. He praised the interest of DH for serving the locals as well as elevating their lives. He thanked Korean Government for supporting the project introduced by DH that was near to impossible. He then assured to provide full cooperation to conduct the objectives of project successfully.

Likewise, The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT and rural development since 1995.