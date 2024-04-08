Ghodejatra Festival 2080 Completed

Ghodejatra Festival 2080 Completed

April 8, 2024, 7 p.m.

The Ghodejatra Festival 2080 has been completed with various programs. The ceremony was held at Sainik Manch, Tundikhel with an exhibition of horse arts. The President and Supreme Commander of the Nepalese Army Ramchandra Paudel attended the program as a chief guest.

2 (2).JPG

The ceremony included Tangan horse race, charger horse race, tent pegging, cross tent pegging, show-jump, musical ride and art performance of military dogs. Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma and other top rank army officials welcome President Paudel.

11.JPG

In the ceremony, the Chief Guest President gave awards to Deputy Soldier Famous Bania and Deputy Soldier Niroj Thapa who were first and second in musical ride and Deputy Soldier Ashok Khakurel and Pyut Om Prakash Yadav who were first and second in So-jump.

Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Speaker of the National Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives were present on that occasion. Similarly, the horse procession was observed by ministers, heads of various constitutional bodies, secretaries of the Government of Nepal, heads of other security agencies, Ambassadors, military attachés of various countries, military and non-military dignitaries, media persons and common people.

8.JPG

15.JPG

9.JPG

13.JPG

