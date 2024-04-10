General Elections In South Korea Today

Voters in South Korea are casting their ballots on Wednesday to choose their representatives to the National Assembly.

The country holds general elections every four years. This year's election is seen as a midterm assessment of the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol. He will enter the third year of his five-year term next month.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. at more than 14,000 polling stations. The 300 members of the single-chamber legislature will be elected by district elections and through a proportional representation system.

The election is expected to be a contest between the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party.

The PPP seeks to secure a majority to help run a stable government. The Democratic Party aims to win the most seats like it did in the previous election.

Turnout for last week's early voting reached a record high of 31.1 percent, indicating a high level of interest among eligible voters.

Polling stations close at 6 p.m., with preliminary results expected early Thursday morning.