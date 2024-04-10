Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024

Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024

April 10, 2024, 8:27 p.m.

The Embassy of Nepal participated in the Travel and Vacation Show, 2024 organized in Ottawa on 6 and 7 April 2024 as part of its economic diplomacy program to promote tourism in Nepal.

The Embassy had set up a stall where tourism promotional materials were displayed and distributed to the visitors. Tourism promotional videos were also played throughout the exhibition period. Nepali exportable products such as tea, coffee, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, and items portraying Nepal’s artistic and cultural diversity were also displayed.

6f060d61-cb36-4406-8407-d2c7bcc404ce.JPG

Many visitors visited the Nepali stall and inquired about the tourist attractions in Nepal. They were keen on getting information regarding the season, temperature, connectivity and if Nepal caters to the interests of all age groups of visitors.

Travel agencies, tour wholesalers, hotels, airline companies, and tour promoters from different countries as well as the embassies based in Ottawa displayed and promoted their tourism products during the exhibition.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General
Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal
Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising
Apr 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination
Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden
Apr 10, 2024

More on National

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 54 minutes ago
Maha Kumbha In Barahkshetra: A Sacred Festival In Sacred Koshi (Kaushiki) River By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 14 hours ago
Rhinos Populations Increase In Chitwan National Park By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Ghodejatra Festival 2080 Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
India Provides Financial Support To Build High Impact Community Development Project In Sankhuwasabha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
General Elections In South Korea Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Japanese Film Festival And Japan Day In Kathmandu By Parmita Shrestha Apr 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75