Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024

The Embassy of Nepal participated in the Travel and Vacation Show, 2024 organized in Ottawa on 6 and 7 April 2024 as part of its economic diplomacy program to promote tourism in Nepal.

The Embassy had set up a stall where tourism promotional materials were displayed and distributed to the visitors. Tourism promotional videos were also played throughout the exhibition period. Nepali exportable products such as tea, coffee, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, and items portraying Nepal’s artistic and cultural diversity were also displayed.

Many visitors visited the Nepali stall and inquired about the tourist attractions in Nepal. They were keen on getting information regarding the season, temperature, connectivity and if Nepal caters to the interests of all age groups of visitors.

Travel agencies, tour wholesalers, hotels, airline companies, and tour promoters from different countries as well as the embassies based in Ottawa displayed and promoted their tourism products during the exhibition.