DPM’s SHRESTHA’S CHINA VISIT High Profile, Low Key

Formed just a week ago after parting ways with the Nepali Congress, the Communist-dominated coalition government has embarked on its first high-level foreign visit starting from the People's Republic of China.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kazi Shrestha paid a high-level visit in a discreet manner. The visit occurred amidst speculations in the Indian media regarding the India-China factor contributing to the sudden collapse of the NC-Maoist Center coalition.

The Indian media drew parallels between this sudden change and the election of a pro-Chinese government in the Maldives. Prime Minister Prachanda, facing a challenging situation with the growing rivalry between India and China, could not risk allowing his DPM Shrestha to have a highly publicized visit. Both DPM Shrestha and his Chinese counterpart kept the visit low-key.

Despite holding several high-level meetings with Chinese officials and communist party leaders, the visit only resulted in a few statements released by the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu. During the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, an agreement was reached to open 14 traditional border crossings between Nepal and China, with hopes that the Sijang government would facilitate this initiative.

Minister Shrestha informed that he had a bilateral meeting with the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang and Foreign Minister Yi in Beijing. During the meeting, the discussion mainly focused on strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Minister Shrestha also emphasized Nepal's commitment to the One China principle and expressed his dedication to preventing any activities against China in Nepal. He further stated that Nepal has always prioritized its relations with China, highlighting the long-standing cultural, commercial, and emotional ties between Nepal and Tibet. Minister Shrestha also mentioned that the relationship between the two countries is based on the principle of Panchsheel, and he expressed his satisfaction with the problem-free nature of their relationship.

Despite the absence of any official joint statements concerning the visit, Chinese senior officials conveyed their thanks to Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha for his statements. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, also expressed his appreciation to DPM Nepal and praised him for the fruitful visit, which resulted in the agreement on 9 points during the 9-day trip.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese side also supports the nine-point statements released by DPM Shrestha.

Nepal-China Has further strengthen the mutual harmony, respect and trust Between The Two Countries: DPM Shrestha

Nepal-China relations have been further strengthened through the recent my official visit to the People's Republic of China.

The visit, which took place from 16 to 24 March at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aimed to enhance mutual harmony, respect, and trust between the two countries.

This visit has not only solidified the historical ties between Nepal and China but has also elevated the friendly relationship to a new level. Additionally, I had productive discussions with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Wang Huning and Wang Yi, on various bilateral issues of interest.

During my visit, I had the opportunity to meet several important figures, including Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Chongqing Municipal Committee, Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Tibet Autonomous Region, Governor of the People's Government of Sichuan Province Huang Qiang, and Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, Sun Haiyan. We engaged in discussions regarding various aspects of Nepal-China relations.

I am pleased to share some significant achievements that took place during my visit. Following our discussions, the China-Rasuwagadhi-Kerung, Tatopani-Jhangmu, Yari-Puran, and Nechung-Lichi (Korla) trading posts have been successfully operationalized.

Furthermore, the Chinese side has expressed readiness to reopen the 14 traditional trade borders between Nepal and China that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This development is expected to greatly facilitate the daily lives and business activities of our Nepali brothers and sisters residing near the Chinese border.

Both sides have also reached an agreement to establish a Joint Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers of Nepal and China. This commission will serve as a platform for regular high-level discussions on various aspects of our longstanding and friendly relations. Additionally, we have held fruitful discussions on finalizing and implementing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Implementation Plan.

Since 2016, Nepal has been providing free visas to Chinese tourists visiting our country. In light of this, I have also requested the Chinese side to reciprocate by offering free Chinese visas to Nepalis who wish to visit China. I am pleased to inform you that the Chinese side has responded positively to this request.

China, a crucial and dependable development ally of Nepal, has affirmed its dedication to offering an elevated level of collaboration to Nepal. The two parties have concurred to invigorate mutual cooperation by efficiently executing the agreements between Nepal and China and conducting regular meetings of the current mechanisms. In accordance with the 2012 Agreement on Trans-Frontier Pasturing by Border Inhabitants inked between Nepal and China, the Chinese side has shown willingness to permit Nepalese residents in the border region to utilize grazing land in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China and electrify certain Nepali villages along the border.

Both parties have shown enthusiasm to reinstate direct bus service between Kathmandu in Nepal and Lhasa in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. I have urged the Chinese side to streamline the export of Nepalese products such as cooked buffalo meat, haulage (grass), plant-based medicinal items, vegetables, and fruits. The Chinese side has pledged to extend the required assistance.

The Chinese side has welcomed my proposal to establish a multi-functional laboratory in specific areas along the Nepal-China border. They have expressed readiness to provide essential funding and technology to enhance Nepal's agricultural sector's productivity.

Both parties have reached an agreement to increase the number of flights between Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal and various cities in China. This initiative is aimed at boosting trade relations and fostering closer ties between the two nations, as well as attracting more Chinese tourists to Nepal. I have urged the government and private sector to actively engage Chinese investors in the upcoming 3rd Nepal Investment Conference scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on 28-29 April 2024.

The Chinese leadership has assured their support in encouraging Chinese investors to participate in the conference. Furthermore, I have participated in the Pre-Investment Summit organized by the Nepali Embassy in Beijing on 26th March 2024, where I called upon Chinese investors to consider investing in Nepal.

It has been agreed that the relevant authorities of both countries will collaborate to successfully promote Visit Nepal Year 2025 in China, with the aim of attracting more Chinese tourists to Nepal.

Both sides have expressed their willingness to enhance connectivity between Nepal and China by expanding international roads, railways, air routes, electricity transmission lines, and other infrastructure projects.

Discussions were also held on the industrialization of Nepal, increasing productivity, and developing human resources through cooperation between China and Nepal. I have specifically requested the introduction of Chinese knowledge and technology to Nepal to support these efforts.

During my trip to China, I had the opportunity to visit the Huawei Beijing Research and Development Executives Exhibition Center and the Seres Phoenix and International Logistics Hub in Chongqing. It was truly remarkable to witness China's remarkable achievements, particularly in the information technology sector and industrialization.

Furthermore, we engaged in a constructive discussion regarding the establishment of a Development Corridor connecting Nepal, Tibet, Chongqing, and Sichuan. Both parties have reached an agreement to initiate and execute tangible projects, with a particular focus on agriculture, tourism, hydropower, and infrastructure.

I extended an invitation to His Excellency Wang Yi, a distinguished member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, to visit Nepal. His Excellency Wang Yi has graciously accepted the invitation and expressed his intention to visit Nepal at an appropriate time later this year.

During my visit, I also had the opportunity to explore the Nepali Embassy in Beijing, the Nepali Consulate General in Chandu, and Lhasa. Accompanying me were esteemed individuals such as Bishnupukar Shrestha, the Nepalese Ambassador to China, Mr. Krishna Prasad Dhakal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Navraj Dhakal, the Nepali Consul General in Lhasa, Suresh Raut, the Nepali Consul General in Chandu, and Surendra Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Nepali Embassy in Beijing, among others.

The visit I made has fostered a stronger sense of mutual understanding and respect between Nepal and China. We engaged in detailed and clear discussions regarding areas of mutual assistance and cooperation. I firmly believe that this visit has played a significant role in reinforcing the long-standing, diverse, and amicable relationship between Nepal and China.

Translation of 9 points press note issued on March 24,2024 in Nepali by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister following the completion of his visit to People’s Republic of China.