Second Edition Of Janakpurdham Cultural Festival Inaugurated

April 14, 2024, 8:54 a.m.

Saroj Kumar Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, inaugurated the first session of the 2nd edition of Janakpurdham Cultural Festival as the Chief Guest. Hon’bleManoj Kumar Sah, Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, Janakpur was the Chief Guest during the evening's cultural event.

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu together with the Consulate General of India, Birgunj and the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation (BPKF) organized the 2nd edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival on April 13, 2024, coinciding with the Nepali New Year 2081Bikram Sambat. The 1st edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival was organised in April 2023.

The festival was organized at MahendranarayanNidhiMithila Cultural Center, Janakpur and comprised of two sessions.

PIC (5).jpeg

The first session of the event included a keynote address by Mr. HaribansJha on ‘Jaanaki Lila’; exhibitions on sarees as well as the forts of India and Nepal; and a Maithili Food Festival curated by celebrated chef Santosh Shah.

The second session showcased musical performances of Bhajans based on the life of Lord Ram and Sita by the teachers and artists of SVCC. The special highlight of the second session was a performance by Ms. MenukaPoudel, a celebrated Nepali singer, who was also a top 10 contestant of Indian Idol 2024.

The events were graced by participation from Provincial Assembly Members of Madhesh Province, dignitaries, and the media, and were witnessed by a large audience.

The 2nd edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival celebrated the shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal reflected in the common traditions of art, culture and festivals of the two countries.

WhatsApp Image 2024-04-13 at 7.05.12 PM.jpeg

WhatsApp Image 2024-04-13 at 7.05.12 PM (1).jpeg

