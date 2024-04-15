PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel

April 15, 2024, 5:59 a.m.

Iran has touted its mass drone and missile attack against Israel, while Israel's war cabinet has discussed how to respond to the assault.

Iran began the attack late on Saturday. Israel says it intercepted most of the drones and missiles with the help of other countries, including the United States.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the attack taught Israel a lesson. Tehran says it mounted the assault in response to a strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1. The strike killed a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among others.

The commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, said Tehran carried out an operation that was limited to match the capability deployed by Israel to strike Iran's embassy premises.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says Tehran informed its neighboring countries of the operation about 72 hours before it was conducted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a war cabinet on Sunday to discuss how to respond to the attack.

The details of the session remain unclear. But Reuters news agency quotes Israeli officials as saying the war cabinet favored retaliation in the meeting, though it is divided over the timing and scale of any such response.

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, said his country will "exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for" Israel.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that "Israel succeeded in defending itself and the United States certainly made good our commitment to help them do that."

Kirby said President Joe Biden has been very clear publicly that the US does not seek a war with Iran.

International Concern Over Iran's Attacks On Israel

Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has denounced Iran's attacks on Israel.

Kamikawa said Japan believes the attacks have further aggravated the situation in the Middle East. She expressed that the Japanese government is deeply concerned and strongly condemns the actions.

Kamikawa said Japan will urge the parties involved to work to de-escalate the situation. She said Japan is also determined to take the necessary diplomatic steps to prevent the situation from further deteriorating.

China responded to Iran's attacks on Israel by calling on the relevant parties to exercise restraint.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that China "expresses deep concern over the current escalation." The spokesperson added that the country called for "calm and restraint to prevent further escalations."

The individual also said, "China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region."

Russia has defended Iran's actions. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the "attack by Iran was carried out within the right to self-defense in response to attacks on Iranian targets."

But Russia also expressed "extreme concern at yet another dangerous escalation in the region."

