Nepal’s Relationship With India Is Deteriorating: Former Diplomat Acharya

Nepal’s Relationship With India Is Deteriorating: Former Diplomat Acharya

April 27, 2024, 1:43 p.m.

Nepal's relationship with India is deteriorating due to the lack of diplomatic skills among the government officials leading the country.

According to foreign policy expert Jayaraj Acharya, Nepal needs to change its approach to appointing diplomats and conducting diplomacy, especially considering its position between two major powers. Acharya believes that Nepal's diplomatic power has declined and sees no potential benefits from its relations with India.

The main challenge for Nepal's foreign policy is to improve its relationship with India. In his book, Indian diplomat Shyamsharan acknowledges the complex nature of the relationship between the two countries, highlighting issues with Pakistan, China, and Nepal.

He emphasizes the importance of high-level political discussions to address the problems and expresses concern over the current situation. Shyamsharan also mentions that India's support for Nepal, such as in the WHO elections, is contingent upon the improvement of their relationship.

Acharya emphasized that Nepal gained diplomatic significance during the reign of BP and King Mahendra due to their personalities.

Serving as the Nepal's Permanent Representative in UN From 1992-1995

t, Acharya highlighted three key factors that determine the effectiveness of a diplomat. These factors serve as the foundation for the influence of politicians and diplomats.

"Those possessing more of these qualities hold greater influence," he stated. Contrary to popular belief, geography plays a lesser role in this context. Acharya illustrated this point with the example of Yadunath Khanal.

He stressed that what truly matters is not the individual's position or the country they represent, but rather their capabilities. Furthermore, Acharya pointed out that Nepal's diplomatic significance is primarily attributed to its geographical location, as there are over 100 countries smaller than Nepal.

Translated from Dessanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Unveiled 'Let's Discover Patan Darbar' Map
Apr 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Province
Apr 27, 2024
Three-Day Global Science-Policy Forum: Socially Inclusive Solar Irrigation Systems Concluded
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal And China Ink Two Agreements , PM Prachanda Meets Chinese Delegation
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium
Apr 26, 2024

More on National

US Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Unveiled 'Let's Discover Patan Darbar' Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Three-Day Global Science-Policy Forum: Socially Inclusive Solar Irrigation Systems Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal And China Ink Two Agreements , PM Prachanda Meets Chinese Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
IWMI: SoLAR Global Science-Policy Forum Conference By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-China Trade Fair Next Week By Agencies Apr 27, 2024
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies Apr 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2024
Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
India’s Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Voting Begins In India By Agencies Apr 26, 2024
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies Apr 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75