Nepal's relationship with India is deteriorating due to the lack of diplomatic skills among the government officials leading the country.

According to foreign policy expert Jayaraj Acharya, Nepal needs to change its approach to appointing diplomats and conducting diplomacy, especially considering its position between two major powers. Acharya believes that Nepal's diplomatic power has declined and sees no potential benefits from its relations with India.

The main challenge for Nepal's foreign policy is to improve its relationship with India. In his book, Indian diplomat Shyamsharan acknowledges the complex nature of the relationship between the two countries, highlighting issues with Pakistan, China, and Nepal.

He emphasizes the importance of high-level political discussions to address the problems and expresses concern over the current situation. Shyamsharan also mentions that India's support for Nepal, such as in the WHO elections, is contingent upon the improvement of their relationship.

Acharya emphasized that Nepal gained diplomatic significance during the reign of BP and King Mahendra due to their personalities.

Serving as the Nepal's Permanent Representative in UN From 1992-1995

t, Acharya highlighted three key factors that determine the effectiveness of a diplomat. These factors serve as the foundation for the influence of politicians and diplomats.

"Those possessing more of these qualities hold greater influence," he stated. Contrary to popular belief, geography plays a lesser role in this context. Acharya illustrated this point with the example of Yadunath Khanal.

He stressed that what truly matters is not the individual's position or the country they represent, but rather their capabilities. Furthermore, Acharya pointed out that Nepal's diplomatic significance is primarily attributed to its geographical location, as there are over 100 countries smaller than Nepal.

Translated from Dessanchar