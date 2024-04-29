Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Talks

Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Talks

April 29, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ongoing talks on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a phone call.

The White House announced on Sunday that the two leaders reviewed negotiations between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas during the telephone call earlier in the day.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Netanyahu "also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week."

Biden stressed "the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced."

The US president also reiterated his clear position as the Israeli military approved plans for continuation of the war in Gaza. The move is believed to be part of preparations for a ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.

Biden has repeatedly expressed deep concerns about a possible Israeli ground operation in Rafah.

He is believed to have conveyed such concerns to his Israeli counterpart during the talks.

Biden also reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security following the successful defense against Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Huge Investment Opportunities:UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Apr 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Apr 29, 2024
President Dhakal Invites Investors To Explore Nepal's Promising Sectors
Apr 28, 2024
Embassy of Switzerland And Global IME Bank Signed Agreement For SIFEM Investment
Apr 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occure in Few Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Province
Apr 28, 2024

More on International

Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Students, Police Clash On US Campuses Over Gaza By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Procures Tents To Evacuate Rafah Residents For Ground Offensive By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Huge Investment Opportunities:UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2024
Nepal Investment Summit: PM Prachanda Promised More Policy Reforms To Ease Business Environment By Agencies Apr 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2024
President Dhakal Invites Investors To Explore Nepal's Promising Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2024
QATAR AMIR’S STATE VISIT: Five Agreements By A Correspondent Apr 28, 2024
Nepal Investment Summit: Unlocking Economic Potentials For Growth And Development By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Apr 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75