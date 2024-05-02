Netanyahu Tells Blinken He Won't End War On Hamas

Netanyahu Tells Blinken He Won't End War On Hamas

May 2, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

An Israeli media outlet has reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken he cannot accept an agreement to end the war in Gaza as part of a hostage deal.

Israel and the Islamic group Hamas continue their negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages seized by the group last year.

The two sides have been engaging in talks mediated by Egypt and other parties.

Against this backdrop, Blinken met with Netanyahu on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

A US State Department press release said, "The Secretary discussed ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal and emphasized that it is Hamas that is standing in the way of a ceasefire."

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel quoted an Israeli official who said Netanyahu told Blinken that he would not accept an end to the war in Gaza as part of a potential hostage deal.

The prime minister reportedly also told Blinken that a hostage deal with Hamas does not mean an invasion of Rafah would be avoided.

Media reported the ongoing negotiations would see 33 hostages released in the first stage of the ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of several hundred Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Netanyahu's latest remarks conflict with the stance of Hamas, which is seeking a complete ceasefire in response to the release of all Israeli hostages.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Of Nepal To Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Presented His Letters Of Credence
May 02, 2024
NEPAL: Government, Development Partners Launch Public Expenditure And Financial Accountability Assessments
May 02, 2024
IME Group, PT PLN Nusantara Power Join Hands to Explore Power Development Opportunities In Nepal
May 02, 2024
MoU signing for resort construction in Rara region encouraging : PM
May 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
May 02, 2024

More on International

Netanyahu Vows To Go Ahead With Rafah Offensive With or Without Deal By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

TBM’S POPULARITY: Upper Arun And Dudhkohshi Next By A Correspondent May 02, 2024
Education, Jobs, Health Care: You Can Make The Difference. By Scott DeLisi May 02, 2024
Sensations, Perceptions And Concentrations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh May 02, 2024
Ambassador Of Nepal To Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Presented His Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2024
NEPAL: Government, Development Partners Launch Public Expenditure And Financial Accountability Assessments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2024
IME Group, PT PLN Nusantara Power Join Hands to Explore Power Development Opportunities In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75