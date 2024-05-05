Celebrating 50 Years of Friendship: K-Culture Event Held

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Nepal, an exciting cultural event is set to take place, inviting the citizens of Nepal to join in the celebration of this historic milestone.

This event promises to be a vibrant showcase of the rich cultural heritage and artistic talent of Korea, offering a unique opportunity for K-culture appreciation. The Embassy look forward to welcoming Nepalese people to this unforgettable cultural experience and to sharing in the joy of this momentous occasion.

According to a press release issued by embassy of Republic of Korea, the events started with traditional performance but Fresh and New Martial Art Demonstration: K-Tigers.

Experience the elegance and power of Korea's traditional martial art, Taekwondo as skilled practitioners demonstrate ancient techniques and rituals passed down through generations with modern touch. K-Tigers, which developed K-pop into a cultural and artistic performance by combining it with Taekwondo, is a world-renowned Taekwondo performance team for 33 years.

The team recently participated in the famous K-pop show in Korea, <M-COUNTDOWN> held in Paris, France. There, K-Tigers attracted audiences with differentiated and colorful stages that combine K-culture Taekwondo and K-pop. They show Taekwondo's various aspects of showing collaborations with songs, performances, dances, and acting. K-Tigers are a mixture of tradition, art, and culture of Korea.

Exciting K-Dance Showcase: People on Stage

Prepare to be amazed by the electrifying energy and creativity of Korea’s renowned B-boy dance teams as they showcase their talent and innovation on the dance floor.

People on Stage including Gambler Crew, Animation Crew, Rolling Hands will attneded many Dance Competition TV programs like M-NET <Hit the Stage>, JTBC <Showdown>, <America's Got Talent> etc. They are the top-notched performers showing K-Dance adding Korean cultural dynamism and modernity. In this event, they will show the performance of “Street on the Top” by Korea's top dancers who want to communicate the cultural characteristics of Korea to the world.

Celebrating Friendship: Let us join hands in commemorating 50 years of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, as we look ahead to a future filled with mutual respect, understanding, and goodwill in the powerful cultural experiences.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea organized this cultural event and immerse the sights, sounds, and flavors of Korea. Fan of K-pop, Taekwondo, performance to enjoy at this celebration of cultural heritage and friendship.