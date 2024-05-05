Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa In Kathmandu

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa In Kathmandu

May 5, 2024, 3:10 p.m.

Japanese foreing minsiter 2233.jpg

At the cordial invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kamikawa Yoko, arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday on an official visit to Nepal.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other higher officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese ambassador to Nepal welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa at Tribhuwan International Airport. She came to Nepal at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa is scheduled to meet President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in a courtesy meeting. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will hold discussions with his Nepali counterpart Shrestha on various issues of bilateral interest and interest.

Japan foreign ministrer at Airport.jpg

This is her first visit to Nepal after being appointed as the foreign minister of Japan. Japan is at the forefront of the list of countries that provide continuous support for the prosperity of Nepal. The relationship between Nepal and Japan is not only at the government level but also at the public level. Currently, 163,000 Nepali citizens are in Japan for study, employment and business.

Diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan were established on September 1, 1956. Cultural, social, religious and people-level relations between the two countries are 125 years old. In 1899, Japanese Buddhist monk Ikai Kawaguchi came to Nepal to research Buddhist scriptures and religion.

Japan foreing minsiter at airport.jpg

