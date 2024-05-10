FNCCI President Dhakal Receives Corporate Excellence Award

FNCCI President Dhakal Receives Corporate Excellence Award

May 10, 2024, 9:31 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has been honored with the Corporate Excellence Award by the Association of Chartered Accountants of Nepal.

President Ram Chandra Poudel presented the award to Dhakal during a special event in the capital on Thursday.

The Association commended Dhakal for his significant contributions to the country's economy, physical and human development, job creation, and social and economic progress.

Dhakal awarded.jpg

Starting from his upbringing in rural western Nepal, Dhakal has established a successful presence in sectors such as banking, investment, tourism, hydroelectricity, insurance, and social services.

The Association acknowledged Dhakal's dedication, commitment, competence, and capacity, which have been recognized through this award.

In the appreciation letter, it was stated, "Your achievements in fostering the nation's economy, development, and employment across various sectors underscore your dedication and competence. This award is a testament to your dedication."

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dhakal mentioned that the honor has inspired him to embrace further responsibilities in the future.

