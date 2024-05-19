Mayor Dahal and MD Ghising jointly inaugurated the Devanagar Substation in Chitwan

The 33-11 kV substation in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 Deonagar and the Gondrang-Devnagar 33 kV line were officially opened. Renu Dahal, the Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, and Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, led the inauguration ceremony.

In her speech, Mayor Dahal mentioned that the new substation has resolved complaints from consumers about industrial businesses and fans not operating due to voltage issues.

She also urged for the replacement of bare wires with black wires and the undergrounding of wires in certain areas as requested by locals.

Deputy Mayor Chitrasen Adhikari of Bharatpur Metropolitan City expressed that the substation's construction will be a significant step towards the development of the western part of the municipality.

The Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Bhupendrajung Thapa, has announced that measures have been taken to address complaints regarding electricity supply in the area and to establish industrial factories through the construction of a substation.

Ghisingh, the Managing Director of the Authority, has also stated that efforts are being made to ensure reliable, high-quality, and sufficient power supply in the electricity sector of Bharatpur Metropolitan Municipality for the next 50 years.

To meet the increasing electricity demand caused by rapid urbanization in the Bharatpur metropolitan area, work is underway to connect the 33 KV ring to the 132 kV substation.

Furthermore, Manoj Silwal, the Deputy Managing Director of the NEA's Distribution and Customer Service Directorate, has confirmed that the construction of the Devnagar substation has resolved the issue of inadequate electricity supply and the need for load shedding in the area. As a result, the area can now receive quality and sufficient electricity according to demand.

Electricity supply has been extended to wards number 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 22, and 23 of Bharatpur Metropolitan Municipality from the Devanagar substation. The substation houses a power transformer with a capacity of 24 MVA, enabling the supply of approximately 22 MW of electricity.

To establish this connection, the 33 KV line from the 132 KV Baseni substation in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11 has been tapped at Gondrang and routed through Vandevi, Salleni, Gauriganj, Baruwa, and Kesharbagh before reaching the Devanagar substation.

A 9.5 km 33 kV transmission line has been constructed from Gondrang to the Devnagar substation. Additionally, 4 feeders of 11 KV have been removed from the Devanagar substation to cater to local power supply.

Since the initiation of electricity supply from the Devanagar substation, the issue of low voltage faced by consumers in Gauriganj, Prembasti, Shivnagar, Phulbari, Gitanagar, Patihani, and Sitamai in the south-west region of Bharatpur has been resolved. The supply has now become sufficient, reliable, and of high quality, ensuring safety.

The construction of the 33 kV lines and substations has been made possible through investments from the Government of Nepal and the Nepal Electricity Authority, as well as concessional loans obtained under the World Bank's Grid Solar and Energy Efficiency Project (P-Case-9).

The Project Director/Coordinator, Achyut Ghimire, has stated that the Gondrang-Devnagar 33 kV transmission line and substation have incurred a cost of approximately 10 million rupees.

Despite the substation being prepared, the commencement of its operation faced a delay as a result of various local hindrances encountered during the construction of the transmission line, including challenges related to land acquisition, navigating through the forest within the buffer zone of Chitwan National Park, and the necessary time taken for conducting an environmental impact study and obtaining approval.