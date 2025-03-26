NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited

NIBL Equity Partners, a SEBON-registered private equity fund managed by NIMB Ace Capital Limited, has invested in Laxmi Steels Limited (LSL). The agreement was signed on March 25, 2025, by the Chairman of NIMB Ace Capital, Mr. Sachin Tibrewal, and the Director of Laxmi Steels, Mr. Bimal Kumar Sawarthia. This partnership is set to bolster LSL’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and accelerate its market expansion, reinforcing Nepal’s steel industry as a pillar of national development.

A Pillar of Nepal’s Steel Industry

Founded in August 2008 under the esteemed Saurabh Group, Laxmi Steels Limited is a leading manufacturer of TMT Rods, Billets, and Ribbed Wires. Operating a state-of-the-art facility in Sunwal, Nawalparasi, LSL is committed to producing high-quality steel products that underpin Nepal’s infrastructure and industrial growth.

Forging Growth and Excellence

This strategic investment from NIBL Equity Partners will empower LSL to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, boost production efficiency, and expand its market reach. The partnership aligns with LSL’s ambition to strengthen its leadership in Nepal’s steel industry and contribute to the nation’s economic progress.

Sachin Tibrewal, Chairman of NIMB Ace Capital, stated, “We are proud to join forces with Laxmi Steels Limited, a cornerstone of Nepal’s industrial landscape. NIBL Equity Partners is committed to supporting strong businesses that drive economic growth and create opportunities. With this investment, we aim to help LSL scale new heights and reinforce Nepal’s infrastructure backbone.”

Bimal Kumar Sawarthia, Director of Laxmi Steels Limited, added, “This partnership with NIBL Equity Partners is a game-changer for us. Their expertise and capital infusion will fuel our efforts to innovate, expand capacity, and deliver even greater value to Nepal’s development. Together, we’re building a stronger future for the steel industry.”

A Milestone for Nepal’s Industrial Landscape

The alliance between NIBL Equity Partners and Laxmi Steels Limited represents a pivotal step forward for Nepal’s industrial sector. By combining financial expertise with operational prowess, this partnership aims to deliver lasting value to stakeholders while advancing the nation’s infrastructure goals.