NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited

NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited

March 26, 2025, 8:43 p.m.

NIBL Equity Partners, a SEBON-registered private equity fund managed by NIMB Ace Capital Limited, has invested in Laxmi Steels Limited (LSL). The agreement was signed on March 25, 2025, by the Chairman of NIMB Ace Capital, Mr. Sachin Tibrewal, and the Director of Laxmi Steels, Mr. Bimal Kumar Sawarthia. This partnership is set to bolster LSL’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and accelerate its market expansion, reinforcing Nepal’s steel industry as a pillar of national development.

A Pillar of Nepal’s Steel Industry

Founded in August 2008 under the esteemed Saurabh Group, Laxmi Steels Limited is a leading manufacturer of TMT Rods, Billets, and Ribbed Wires. Operating a state-of-the-art facility in Sunwal, Nawalparasi, LSL is committed to producing high-quality steel products that underpin Nepal’s infrastructure and industrial growth.

Forging Growth and Excellence

This strategic investment from NIBL Equity Partners will empower LSL to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, boost production efficiency, and expand its market reach. The partnership aligns with LSL’s ambition to strengthen its leadership in Nepal’s steel industry and contribute to the nation’s economic progress.

Sachin Tibrewal, Chairman of NIMB Ace Capital, stated, “We are proud to join forces with Laxmi Steels Limited, a cornerstone of Nepal’s industrial landscape. NIBL Equity Partners is committed to supporting strong businesses that drive economic growth and create opportunities. With this investment, we aim to help LSL scale new heights and reinforce Nepal’s infrastructure backbone.”

Bimal Kumar Sawarthia, Director of Laxmi Steels Limited, added, “This partnership with NIBL Equity Partners is a game-changer for us. Their expertise and capital infusion will fuel our efforts to innovate, expand capacity, and deliver even greater value to Nepal’s development. Together, we’re building a stronger future for the steel industry.”

A Milestone for Nepal’s Industrial Landscape

The alliance between NIBL Equity Partners and Laxmi Steels Limited represents a pivotal step forward for Nepal’s industrial sector. By combining financial expertise with operational prowess, this partnership aims to deliver lasting value to stakeholders while advancing the nation’s infrastructure goals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal
Mar 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa
Mar 26, 2025
Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Shakya takes Charge
Mar 25, 2025
Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari Inagurates Kathmandu Technical School (KTS), aims to produce 10,000 skilled manpower annually
Mar 25, 2025
WVI Nepal brings stakeholders together to reflect on a year of impact for children
Mar 25, 2025

More on Economy

Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Shakya takes Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Global IME Bank organizes programs targeting students and youth in all seven provinces on the occasion of Global Money Week 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank's 'Global Money Week-2025' conducts nationwide financial literacy programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
NC Leaders Dr. Shekhar, Gagan, Maoist Leader Prachanda And Rashtriya Swatantra Party Unite In protest Against Kulman's Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Hitendra Dev Shakya appointed as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal faces the multi-dimensional challenges of rapid urbanization By Prakash Man Singh Mar 26, 2025
The Last Opportunity: The Imperative for Peace and Transitional Justice in Nepal By Dr. Surya Dhungel Mar 26, 2025
FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2025
Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release By Agencies Mar 26, 2025
UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh By Agencies Mar 26, 2025
White House: Russia, Ukraine agree to ensure safe navigation in Black S By Agencies Mar 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75