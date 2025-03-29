FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss

FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss

March 29, 2025, 7:39 p.m.

The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce (FNCCI) and Confederation of Nepalese Industries (NI) the Federation of Nepali Industry and Entrepreneurship have condemned the violent incidents perpetrated at Tinkune on Friday, and demanded proper compensation for the damages caused.

Releasing separate press statements, both business entities demanded stringent action against those involved in the violence. Although everyone has the right to organize and be involved in peaceful demonstrations with demands, they must not violate the rights of citizens and industrialists to carry on their business.

The business entities said their attention was drawn seriously towards the attack on private and public property, looting and arson.

"The loot, arson and attack on private property and loss of human life are condemnable," the FNCCI wrote.

Likewise, CNI also demanded the action against those who involve in the looting and arsenal and compensation for the damage.

Similarly, another Federation appealed to all sides concerned to create a free and fair atmosphere for running a business. The criminal activities orchestrated at Tinkune and Koteshwor area on Friday are deplorable, it added.

The business entities must not be damaged and nor the industrialists attacked, they said, reminding that such activities dent national economy.

Both of them demanded that the government take stringent action against those involved in the crime. Similarly, the Federation urged all industrialists and entrepreneurs to stand together to protect and strengthen the republic. (

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra
Mar 29, 2025
RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours
Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today
Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Hosts National Symposium on Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects
Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Helds A National Symposium On Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects
Mar 29, 2025

More on Economy

Global IME Bank and IFC partner on digital transformation and embedded finance advisory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Shakya takes Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Global IME Bank organizes programs targeting students and youth in all seven provinces on the occasion of Global Money Week 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank's 'Global Money Week-2025' conducts nationwide financial literacy programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

RPP Leader Lingden Challenges Government To Arrest Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
RPP issues ultimatum to release Mishra, Rana And Nepal Within 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Hosts National Symposium on Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
AEPC Helds A National Symposium On Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe पाहां चह्रे) 2025: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75