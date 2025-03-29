FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss

The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce (FNCCI) and Confederation of Nepalese Industries (NI) the Federation of Nepali Industry and Entrepreneurship have condemned the violent incidents perpetrated at Tinkune on Friday, and demanded proper compensation for the damages caused.

Releasing separate press statements, both business entities demanded stringent action against those involved in the violence. Although everyone has the right to organize and be involved in peaceful demonstrations with demands, they must not violate the rights of citizens and industrialists to carry on their business.

The business entities said their attention was drawn seriously towards the attack on private and public property, looting and arson.

"The loot, arson and attack on private property and loss of human life are condemnable," the FNCCI wrote.

Likewise, CNI also demanded the action against those who involve in the looting and arsenal and compensation for the damage.

Similarly, another Federation appealed to all sides concerned to create a free and fair atmosphere for running a business. The criminal activities orchestrated at Tinkune and Koteshwor area on Friday are deplorable, it added.

The business entities must not be damaged and nor the industrialists attacked, they said, reminding that such activities dent national economy.

Both of them demanded that the government take stringent action against those involved in the crime. Similarly, the Federation urged all industrialists and entrepreneurs to stand together to protect and strengthen the republic. (