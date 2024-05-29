Kailash Sirohia, Publisher Of Kantipur Media Group, Was Released Under All-round Pressure

May 29, 2024, 8:38 p.m.

After being pressured from all sides, the police released Kantipur Media Group Chairman Kailash Sirohia. The Dhanusha public prosecutor's office has released Sirohia on personal bail of her son, Sambhar Sirohia, saying that she should not be detained and investigated.

According to the lawyer close to him, he was released on the bail of a family member as per Section 15 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Sirohia was released by the public prosecutor's office the next day after he was brought to Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur for treatment after suddenly becoming unwell. The decision to release him was made at 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

After he was arrested, there was widespread protest saying that Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane targeted him in a vindictive manner.

According to section 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code, "If it is not necessary or appropriate to keep a person in custody in the course of an investigation, the investigating officer shall obtain the consent of the public prosecutor or, if such consent cannot be obtained immediately, issue a paper with the reasons and take a bond or surety from such person or place him in the custody of an authorized person." He can leave it in person or keep it on a date.'

On Monday, the District Court Dhanusha granted him a three-day extension for the third time. For the third time, it was ordered that due to the adverse health condition of Sirohia, it would be appropriate to take him to a suitable hospital and be examined by a doctor who was undergoing regular health check-ups.

The Dhanusha District Court on Monday gave permission to the police for three days to request the test report of the signature and handwritten sample in the citizenship details book, to attach the missile, to send the sample of Sirohia's fingerprint for testing and to get the details from the District Police Office Kathmandu and other agencies to understand the documents of the incident. was given He was released after 9 days of imprisonment.

