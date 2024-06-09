BEEN And LMC Sign MoU

Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Dr. Daniel Neyer, Project Manager of BUILDING Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Usha Manandhar Maskey, Advisor - Policy, Governance and GESI Integration MinErgy - BUILDING Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN), exchanged MoU with mayor Mahajan.

The MoU is for the possibility and design of making the energy efficient building. The main work to be done as per the MoU is to prepare energy-efficient design, create awareness to make the buildings constructed in the city energy -friendly and increase internal capacity.

"The MoU is very important for LMC as it will help reduce the impact of carbon emissions after the construction of energy friendly buildings starts," said Mayor Maharjan.

European Union Delegation to Nepal Dr. Marco Gemmer, Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nepal has also issued the statement.

Rekha Das Shrestha, Chief Administrative Officer, delivered the welcome address. Suyesh Prajapati, Team Leader BEEN, delivered the statement on project introduction and BEEN's technical approach.

Dibya Acharya, Senior Architect, BEEN also spoke in the program. Om D Rajopadhaya, Consultant, Policy Advisor, BEEN

Manjali Shakya Bajracharya, Deputy Mayor, LMC thanked BEEN for supporting LMC in building technical capacity to implement the Energy Efficient Building Code.