BEEN And LMC Sign MoU

MOU Signing Ceremony between Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) and BUILDING Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project held recently.

June 9, 2024, 8:09 p.m.

LMC Been 1.jpg

Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Dr. Daniel Neyer, Project Manager of BUILDING Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Usha Manandhar Maskey, Advisor - Policy, Governance and GESI Integration MinErgy - BUILDING Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN), exchanged MoU with mayor Mahajan.

LMC Been Mou.jpg

The MoU is for the possibility and design of making the energy efficient building. The main work to be done as per the MoU is to prepare energy-efficient design, create awareness to make the buildings constructed in the city energy -friendly and increase internal capacity.

"The MoU is very important for LMC as it will help reduce the impact of carbon emissions after the construction of energy friendly buildings starts," said Mayor Maharjan.

European Union Delegation to Nepal Dr. Marco Gemmer, Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nepal has also issued the statement.

LMC BEEN signs.jpg

Rekha Das Shrestha, Chief Administrative Officer, delivered the welcome address. Suyesh Prajapati, Team Leader BEEN, delivered the statement on project introduction and BEEN's technical approach.

Dibya Acharya, Senior Architect, BEEN also spoke in the program. Om D Rajopadhaya, Consultant, Policy Advisor, BEEN

Manjali Shakya Bajracharya, Deputy Mayor, LMC thanked BEEN for supporting LMC in building technical capacity to implement the Energy Efficient Building Code.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal's Third Largest 400 kV Hetauda Substation Commissioned
Jun 09, 2024
Chief Justice Shrestha Addressed International Conference In Dhaka
Jun 09, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Nawalparasi (East), Nepal
Jun 09, 2024
2024 K-Culture Day Held In Kathmandu
Jun 09, 2024
PM Modi To Send Minister List Before Ceremony; Talks Continue On Ally Portfolios
Jun 09, 2024

More on National

Chief Justice Shrestha Addressed International Conference In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 33 minutes ago
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Nawalparasi (East), Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
2024 K-Culture Day Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 56 minutes ago
Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator Handover Secretary General Invitation To Prime Minister of Nepal For The Summit Of The Future: Meaningful Youth Mobilization A Key Focus Of The Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Third Largest 400 kV Hetauda Substation Commissioned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
PM Modi To Send Minister List Before Ceremony; Talks Continue On Ally Portfolios By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities By Agencies Jun 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
PM Prachanda To Pay An Official Visit to India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75