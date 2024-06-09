India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Nawalparasi (East), Nepal

School Building of Shree Tribhuwan Secondary School at Bulingtar Rural Municipality, Nawalparasi (East), built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the total project cost of NRs.27.51 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Shashank Koirala, Member of Parliament, House of Representatives, Nepal,Bhagauti Yadav, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi (West), Mr. Dipendra Sunari, Chairman, Bulingtar Municipality and Dr. Sahil Kumar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, was utilized for the construction of school building comprising class rooms, rooms for examination, principal, staff, administration, lab for zoology, botany, physics and chemistry, library, computer, separate toilets for boys and girls with other facilities at Shree Tribhuwan Secondary School. This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects. The project was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi (West).

Member of Parliament,Chief District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi, Chairman, Bulingtar Municipality, Political representatives and Chairperson, School Management Committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in priority sectors.

The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to the students of Shree Tribhuwan Secondary School. This infrastructure would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province, including 3 projects in Nawalparasi (East) District. In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these,119 ambulances and 40 school buses have been gifted in Gandaki Province, including 9 ambulances and 10 school buses provided in Nawalparasi (East) District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal.