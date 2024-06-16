Nepal and Korea Education Cooperation: 10th Anniversary of Tribhuvan University MBA Global Leadership and Management Program

Tribhuvan University (TU) and Handong Global University (HGU) of the Republic of Korea commemorated the significant milestone of the 10th anniversary of their collaborative “MBA Global Leadership and Management” program.

Prof. Dr. Dev Raj Adhikari, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Dipak Kaphle, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Park Tae-Young, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Prof. Dr. Keshar Jung Baral, Vice Chancellor of TU, and Prof. Dr. Dosoung Choi, President of HGU, were present in the ceremony.

Under the auspices of UNESCO UNITWIN program, initiated with the support of Ministries of Education of the two nations, this joint two-year MBA curriculum has aimed at nurturing talent with a multidisciplinary approach, fostering creative and innovative solutions to Nepal's societal issues. Graduates of the program have gone on to become leaders in various fields, contributing significantly to Nepal's sustainable development, particularly through ventures in social entrepreneurship.The slogan of the program, “Social Creatinnovation for the Sustainable Future of Nepal,” encapsulates its ethos of fostering innovation for societal progress.

During the ceremony, UGC Chairman Dr. Adhikari stated that the TU MBA GLM program empowers students to innovate and launch startups, aligning with job market demands. He also highlighted that collaborations with foreign universities help internationalize Nepal's higher education. Additionally, the attending Secretary, Mr. Kaphle, stressed that the joint program has been instrumental in fostering innovative leadership and addressing societal challenges in Nepal, conveying appreciation for Korea’s invaluable support in strengthening education capabilities in Nepal.

The 10th-anniversary celebration holds particular significance as it coincides with the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal. Ambassador Park, in his address, congratulated the program on its milestone achievement and the enduring partnership between the two universities. Furthermore he highlighted the Korean government's commitment to the development in Nepal's education and vocational training sector. He affirmed that such initiatives align with Korea's enduring support to Nepal as a steadfast development partner.

Having designated Nepal as a “Priority Cooperation Country” for 15 consecutive years in development cooperation, the Korean government has consistently provided diverse assistance in key areas, including education & vocational training, health, agriculture, rural development, and energy.

Education and vocational training are among Korea’s top prioritized sectors in Nepal. The Korean government has provided substantial support to Nepal, including USD 200.01 million allocated through KOICA since 1991.Besides this, the Korean government has supported talented individuals from Nepal through the Global Korea Scholarship program, providing scholarships for degree programs. Additionally, through the Leading University Project for International Cooperation, Korean universities share their academic systems and curriculums with Nepalese universities, including Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University, contributing to the enhancement of higher education capacity.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Nepal, the Korean government has commemorated this milestone with various projects and programs. These initiatives aim to further expand bilateral cooperation across diverse fields between the two nations.